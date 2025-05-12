St Helen's Primary School pupils are pictured enjoying a nutritious breakfast at the school's free breakfast club.

Primary school pupils have been enjoying free breakfasts as part of a nationwide pilot scheme introduced just last month.

St Helen’s Primary School, in Durham Street, on the Headland, and Greatham Primary School, in Petersfield Road, Greatham, have been piloting Labour’s free breakfast club scheme as part of its plans to introduce free breakfast clubs at every primary school in England.

St Helen’s, which is part of the Northern Lights learning trust, has been providing nutritious breakfasts and at least 30 minutes of free childcare to pupils since the scheme started last month.

Headteacher Marcus Newing said: “Over the coming weeks and months, we’re hopeful this initiative will lead to noticeable improvements in attendance and learning outcomes, and help ease the pressure on families during challenging times.”

The chief executive of Northern Lights, Jo Heaton, added: “We look forward to sharing our experience with the Government on the pilot scheme to ensure it can provide the best offer for when it is rolled out nationally.”