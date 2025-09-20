A new mural has been unveiled on the side of a community building to celebrate the 125th anniversary of a mining village and to honour its heritage.

The mural, designed and painted by Durham Spray Paints artist Lewis Hobson, can be found on the side of the CRT Hub House, in Seventh Street, Horden.

The CRT Horden Hub House – run by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust charity – is a converted terraced house that provides a base for partner organisations to deliver their services to people living in the area.

Partners include the Neighbourhood Wardens, Durham Police, Move Durham, Horden Together, the Health Squad Team, Durham Action on Social Housing, Way Through, Durham County Council and Horden Residents Association.

Paula Snowdon, North East regional development manager at CRT, said: “The mural is more than just art on a wall, it is a tribute to Horden’s past and a celebration of its future.

"Having the community involved in creating it makes it especially meaningful.

"It’s something that belongs to the village and we are proud to have been part of bringing it to life.”

The mural shows the silhouette of a former Horden miner to reflect the village’s mining history, and was officially unveiled during a week of 125th anniversary celebrations in August.

Lewis, from Spennymoor, in County Durham, said: “Thank you all so much for being so welcoming and grateful for me and my artwork.

"I love being able to learn about the stories that made these communities first hand.”