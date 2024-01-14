News you can trust since 1877
Energy minister Andrew Bowie says future of nuclear in Hartlepool is bright under government's new road map

A government minister said the future of nuclear power in Hartlepool is bright after announcing plans for the biggest expansion for 70 years.
By Mark Payne
Published 14th Jan 2024, 10:51 GMT
The Government unveiled its new civil nuclear road map, setting out plans to provide a quarter of the UK’s electricity needs through nuclear power by 2050.

Energy minister Andrew Bowie also appeared to confirm support for a new private sector advanced nuclear reactor (AMR) in Hartlepool using newly-developed technology.

It would mean the town would continue to produce nuclear energy after the current two-reactor EDF power station in Brenda Road reaches the anticipated end of its lifespan in 2026.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Energy minister Andrew Bowie during a visit to Hartlepool Power Station in March 2023.Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Energy minister Andrew Bowie during a visit to Hartlepool Power Station in March 2023.
Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Energy minister Andrew Bowie during a visit to Hartlepool Power Station in March 2023.

Responding to a question from Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer in the House of Commons, Mr Bowie said: “This road map we set out today will deliver for her a clear identification of what can be delivered and where it can be delivered and indeed how that is going to be delivered, meaning there will be a bright future for nuclear in Hartlepool.”

Mrs Mortimer, who has been lobbying for an AMR in Hartlepool, said after the answer: “I am thrilled by today’s announcement.

"I have been fighting since my election for a replacement reactor in Hartlepool to offer those employed at the existing plant stability, and an important opportunity to decarbonise the local industry.

A map showing the intended location for a new modular nuclear reactor plant in Hartlepool.A map showing the intended location for a new modular nuclear reactor plant in Hartlepool.
A map showing the intended location for a new modular nuclear reactor plant in Hartlepool.
“This announcement not only guarantees a new reactor on our site, but the roadmap opens the door to AMR technologies and accelerates the pace to introduce them."

She said the new advanced modular reactors can not only produce power but also high-grade steam, heat, and hydrogen to enable Teesside's industrial cluster to decarbonise their activity.

Nuclear reactor fuel design company X-energy is proposing to develop a multi-billion pound plant using its small modular reactors next to Hartlepool’s existing nuclear power station.

Following the government’s roadmap announcement, Carol Tansley, vice president of UK new build projects at X-energy, said: “We’re delighted this ambitious roadmap recognises the vital role in the UK energy mix for advanced modular reactors (AMRs).

"We look forward to engaging in the forthcoming consultations to create a blueprint for successful deployment.

"Hartlepool is central to our plans. We can create hundreds of new jobs and bring billions of pounds of investment, all whilst helping decarbonise local industries and putting clean electricity into the national grid."