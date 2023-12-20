A former Eurovision Song Contest winner has sung the praises of Hartlepool-born radio presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough after enjoying a memorable music comeback.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Singing sensation Dana catapulted to worldwide fame after winning Eurovision for Ireland in 1970 with the song All Kinds of Everything.

The singer, who was just 18 at the time, went on to have a series of hits in the UK and across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until this year, she had been away from the music scene for a lengthy period through her work in politics.

Dana’s comeback began when her record producer contacted Goffy in February to see if he would play a remixed version of her 1976 hit Fairytale.

He played the track on air for the first time, prompting lots of positive feedback from listeners, and it led to Goffy securing further opportunities and new chart success.

Goffy said: “I played the song on my Goffy at the Weekend show on BBC Radio Tees and my listeners sent loads of lovely feedback to the station, recalling that Eurovision period, buying her songs, TV shows, and seeing her in concerts plus the summer seasons through the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I sent them all across to her and she was blown away with them all."

Radio presenter Goffy and (inset) Irish singer Dana.

The following week, Dana called through live to the show, and a few days later she rang Goffy to say the listeners’ feedback had given her a “huge lift”.

She told him she was considering re-launching her singing career and asked If he would be interested in helping.

Using his many media contacts, Goffy arranged for Dana to make appearances on The Heritage Chart fronted by former Radio 1 DJ and TV host Mike Read.

Dana has enjoyed a return to singing success thanks to Hartlepool's Paul Gough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Kinds of Everything proved to be a huge hit, followed also by Dana’s version of the 60s hit I Feel Love Coming On.

Dana, whose full name is Dana Rosemary Scallon, also made appearances on Good Morning Britain, GB News with Eamonn Holmes, ITV’s Beat The Chasers, when she won £10,000 for charity, and Celebrity Mastermind this Christmas.

Goffy, who has Irish roots, added: “It really has been a fantastic comeback.”

Dana thanked Goffy, who recently left BBC Tees after a decade, in a video message.