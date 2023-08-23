This year’s Miles For Men and Walk For Women 5k fun run takes place on Sunday, August 27, at Seaton Carew.

The event, which began as a men only even in 2012, attracts hundreds of men, women and children of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceeds from the annual event helps the work of the charity in the community including supporting adults and children going through cancer, and other illnesses.

Last year's Miles For Men and Walk For Women.

This year's run is to be in memory of one of Miles For Men’s long time supporters and big Hartlepool United fan Mick “Talla” Taylor, who passed away earlier this year.

Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “Talla, his family and the lads from the Hartlepool supporters clubs have supported us from day one and they have raised a lot of money to support the charity.”

Among this year’s runners is due to be Anthony Wheeler who is running six half marathons in memory of different people in the lead up to Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run and walk starts at 1pm from Seaton Carew’s clock tower.

It is due to be started by three local youngsters who have battled cancer. They are Amelia McKie, Lola Rose, and Riley Bains, who recently had part of his left leg amputated due to cancer.

The day is also set to be filled with entertainment from bands, singers, face painting, catering vans and more.