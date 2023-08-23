News you can trust since 1877
Everything you need to know ahead of Hartlepool's Miles For Men 2023 5k fun run

One of Hartlepool’s biggest and best supported annual fundraisers is back this weekend
By Mark Payne
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:03 BST

This year’s Miles For Men and Walk For Women 5k fun run takes place on Sunday, August 27, at Seaton Carew.

The event, which began as a men only even in 2012, attracts hundreds of men, women and children of all ages.

Proceeds from the annual event helps the work of the charity in the community including supporting adults and children going through cancer, and other illnesses.

Last year's Miles For Men and Walk For Women.Last year's Miles For Men and Walk For Women.

This year's run is to be in memory of one of Miles For Men’s long time supporters and big Hartlepool United fan Mick “Talla” Taylor, who passed away earlier this year.

Miles For Men founder Micky Day said: “Talla, his family and the lads from the Hartlepool supporters clubs have supported us from day one and they have raised a lot of money to support the charity.”

Among this year’s runners is due to be Anthony Wheeler who is running six half marathons in memory of different people in the lead up to Sunday.

The run and walk starts at 1pm from Seaton Carew’s clock tower.

It is due to be started by three local youngsters who have battled cancer. They are Amelia McKie, Lola Rose, and Riley Bains, who recently had part of his left leg amputated due to cancer.

The day is also set to be filled with entertainment from bands, singers, face painting, catering vans and more.

Entry is £10 for adults aged 18-65, £7.50 for children aged between five and 17, while it is free for those under five and over 65.

