Tributes have been paid to a well-known “family man” and former councillor who has sadly passed away.

Karate instructor Victor Tumilty sadly passed away at his home near Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, on Monday, August 25, after a four-year battle with cancer.

Paying tribute to Victor, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, his family said: “He was a lovely man. Everyone has been messaging us saying what a lovely man they thought he was.

"He would do anything to help people.”

Victor was married to Sheila for 60 years and had four children, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

His family said: “For four years he fought. Through that, he was still teaching and going on dog walks.

"He never wanted to die from cancer. He didn’t want to get thin or have palliative care.

"He died peacefully in his sleep alongside his wife and his dog, Fearne.”

As well as being a "family man", Victor was also an animal-lover, having owned a number of Border Collies across his lifetime.

As well as being a “family man”, Victor was also an animal-lover, having owned a number of Border Collies across his lifetime.

His family said: “He absolutely loved dogs.

"He knew all the dog walkers and was even known as the dog whisperer.”

Former steelworker Victor, who once worked in Hollywood looking after actors’ clothing, was well-known across the town as a former Liberal Democrat and independent Hartlepool borough councillor for the Grange ward.

Pictured from left are Victor Tumilty, Mike Ilderton and Kieren King, Victor's grandson.

He was also a karate instructor for 50 years and was an 8th Dan – one of the highest grades in karate which is typically awarded after many years of dedicated training, teaching and service.

Earlier this month, the former steelworker was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication and commitment to karate and his town at St Matthew’s Community Centre, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

Paying tribute to Victor, Mike Ilderton, a traditional Wado Ryu Karate instructor at St Matthew’s Community Centre, said: “He was strong with an easy personality.

“He was, in his younger days, a powerfully-built man, totally at ease with himself.

“He did not suffer fools gladly, as many Hartlepool councillors will recall.

“He was a friend of the rich and famous – Charlton Heston the Hollywood star being one – and you could rely on him to offer wise counsel, regardless of the opposition.

“He was a true gentleman Victor Tumilty. He was the best of men, and my friend.”

Funeral details have still to be confirmed.