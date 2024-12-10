'We know when we are wrong and accept that' - Hartlepool couple's secret to 60 years of happy marriage

A couple have shared the secret to a long and happy marriage after celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victor Tumilty and his wife Sheila reached 60 years of marriage on Thursday, December 5, and received a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulating them.

The happy Hartlepool couple have a large family of four children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victor is well-known across the town as a former Hartlepool Borough councillor for the Grange ward and as a former cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism.

Former Hartlepool Borough councillor Victor Tumilty and his wife Sheila celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 5, surrounded by their loving family.

The happy couple first met at the beach in Seaton Carew when they were at school although they did not go on their first date until they were in their late teens.

Speaking about how they first met, Victor, who is 81, said: “When we were around 12 or 13-years-old, we all used to meet up on Seaton Beach.

"The years moved on and when we were about 18 or 19, I was coming back from the pictures at the Forum and Sheila had been at the Odeon, and we got to the corner of Lowthian Road and we were chatting – and that was that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former steelworker Victor and Sheila, who is 80 and who worked at a bakery on Murray Street, happily tied the knot in 1964 at the Hartlepool Registry Office followed by a reception at Sheila’s parents’ home.

The happy couple tied the knot in 1964 at the registry office, and have enjoyed six decades of happiness since.

The pair, who live together in a bungalow near Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, have enjoyed six decades together, travelling around the country in their camper van.

Victor said: “We have been all over the country in that thing.”

Although the couple never ventured abroad together, Victor did recount his time working on film sets in Hollywood, looking after cast members’ clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, he was lucky enough to meet American actor Leonardo DiCaprio and world-known film director Steven Spielberg while they were filming Catch Me If You Can.

When asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage is, the happy couple said: “We both tolerate each other and try to understand each other.

"We know when we are wrong and accept that.”