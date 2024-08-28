Hartlepool racing driver Dominic Wheatley celebrates maiden win at British Touring Car Championship
Dominic Wheatley, from the Burn Valley area of town, is celebrating his first maiden win at the Mini Challenge UK John Cooper Works Class (JCW) as part of the British Touring Car Championship.
Dominic won during the weekend at Knockhill, in Dunfermline, Scotland, meaning he is now in fourth place and has the chance to finish in the top three as the season reaches a climax.
He said: “We started well, with multiple podiums and were fourth in the Championship.
“The last couple of events we struggled a bit more and dropped off.
"However, with the weekend at Knockhill, we have bounced back up into fourth and are only a few points behind second and third with it all to play for.
"There is only one more event – made up of three races – left in the season, so we go into the final round with the chance to finish in the top three in the championship.
"But it’s close so it will be hard fought.”
Dominic first started racing at the age of 11 after receiving his first go kart in 2004 and has been racing ever since.
He said: “It has been a long time coming, with many podiums and close results but never quite converting it to a win.
"So to finally get that first win – it was fantastic.
"The final few laps of the race I was sure something was going to go wrong with the car – all those normal noises started to sound more malicious – but the relief and joy when I crossed the line was overwhelming.”
Dominic’s family have always been passionate about motor sports, especially his dad, Derek Wheatley, who is a former British rally cross champion, and came to watch him win his maiden race.
Dominic, 30, who is a senior electrical cable engineer, said: “My partner, parents and close friends travelled up to watch and support which is great, but what was extra special was my grandparents had made the journey too.
"So to take that win in front of them all – it was amazing.
"To be able to reward them all with a win after all their time and support they've given me over the years.”
