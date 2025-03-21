A father fighting for answers and support over his daughter missing for over 40 years has met with ministers after a promise by the Prime Minister.

Richard Lee, 75, sat down with victims minister Alex Davies-Jones and officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Defence Serious Crimes Unit in Parliament earlier this month.

He is fighting for answers and justice over the disappearance of his daughter Katrice, then aged two, while he was based in Germany with the British Army in November 1981.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash raised Richard’s case in the Commons in January when PM Keir Starmer said he would ensure Mr Lee had a meeting with the appropriate minister to discuss progress.

Richard Lee looks at a photograph of his missing daughter Katrice who vanished in Paderborn, Germany in 1981. Picture by FRANK REID

During the hour-long meeting in Parliament, Richard said he received apologies from the MoD minister – a retired colonel – and the Serious Crimes Unit.

He said: “The MoD said words to the effect ‘can I just apologise for what’s gone on in the past? I can’t begin to imagine what you and your family have endured over the years’.”

He added: “The victims minister said ‘this is the first meeting, but the first of many’. That was like a breath of fresh air.

Richard Lee (left) with Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash at Parliament.

"I came away feeling for the first time that my case was listened to and I reached the person that I wanted to which was the victim’s minister.”

Richard, from the Belle Vue area of town, also once again urged an independent inquiry to be held surrounding the investigation of Katrice’s case when key mistakes were made.

"I think after 43 years my case deserves an inquiry,” he said.

Mr Brash said: “It was an important first step in getting Richard the answers that he and his family deserves.

"We met with victims minister Alex Davies-Jones and veterans minister Alistair Carns, both of whom expressed their profound shock at the details of this case.

"They have committed to ensuring access to the case files and I will be visiting the Defence Serious Crime Unit with Richard to further search for answers.”

Richard also was also heartened by support from the victims minister over issues of miscommunication with officials and how the family have to “relive the trauma” of Katrice’s disappearance whenever they have to report online trolls and time wasters to the relevant police forces.