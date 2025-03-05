Hartlepool to get £20m under Labour's Plan for Neighbourhoods to turbocharge regeneration

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:11 BST

More details of how Hartlepool could use millions of government funding to regenrate the town have been given.

The Government has confirmed that Hartlepool is one of 75 communities selected to receive £20 million each to “tackle deprivation and turbocharge growth” under its Plan for Neighbourhoods scheme.

The cash – part of a £1.5bn initiative – is aimed at reviving high streets, improving local parks, youth clubs, cultural venues and health services as well as creating growth and opportunities.

A new Neighbourhood Board comprising of residents, businesses and community campaigners will be set up in Hartlepool to decide how to spend the money.

Hartlepool is to receive £20m of regeneration funding under the government's Neighbourhood Plans initiative.
Hartlepool is to receive £20m of regeneration funding under the government's Neighbourhood Plans initiative.

The funding was first announced by the previous Conservative government although Hartlepool Labour MP Jonathan Brash says Labour’s new plan doubles the policy options that can be considered by the neighbourhood boards.

He said: “I’m thrilled that the maximum grant of £20 million has been earmarked for Hartlepool, bringing the benefits of the Labour Government’s Plan for Change to our local area and unleashing the enormous potential we have locally."

Mr Brash said the initiative takes inspiration from the late John Prescott’s New Deal for Communities, “which delivered long-lasting improvements”, and recognises that local people often have the best solutions to the challenges they face.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. Picture by FRANK REID

He added: “Today's announcement means more control in the hands of local people and less micro-management from central government.

“This is the difference that Labour in government makes, and I look forward to supporting the work of the Neighbourhood Board as we deliver for residents.”

Ministers vow it will help transform “left behind” areas by unleashing their full potential and deliver improved community services from education, health and employment, to tackling crime.

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner, said: “For years, too many neighbourhoods have been starved of investment, despite their potential to thrive and grow.

"Our fully funded Plan for Neighbourhoods puts local people in the driving seat of their potential, having control of where the Whitehall cash goes – what issues they want to tackle, where they want to regenerate and what growth they want turbocharge.”

