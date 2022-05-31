Search on for new operator to take on cafe at Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool

The search is on for a new operator for the café at Summerhill Country Park in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Borough Council is looking to let the facility initially on a new two-year lease via an informal tender process.

The closing date for offers to be submitted is 12noon on Friday, June 17.

Ian Gardiner, Head of Service – Active and Creative Hartlepool, said: “This is a particularly exciting time for the 110-acre site following the recent completion of a new 750-metre cycle track which complements a range of other existing attractions, including children’s play facilities, a BMX track, climbing boulders, a variety of accessible footpaths and wildlife-rich wetlands and woodlands.

“The new track looks great and will be a huge asset, attracting lots of visitors from across the town and further afield. This will generate increased footfall, adding to the substantial number of people who already visit the site on a regular basis.

“We see the provision of a café service where people can get a range of refreshments when visiting the site as a key element of the Summerhill offer.”

The café is housed within the Visitor Centre and includes a well-equipped kitchen and internal and external seating areas.

Further information is available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/summerhill-cafe-lease