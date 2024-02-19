Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor’s awards were presented to Allan Hargreaves, Tony Raine and the DS43 Community Defibrillator Charity by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Shane Moore, in an awards ceremony at the Civic Centre.

This is the first time the awards have been handed out and aims to recognise individuals and groups who have helped others and made a difference to people’s lives.

Cllr Moore said: “These awards celebrate the sheer dedication and commitment of the recipients to Hartlepool and its residents, and it is an honour for me to be given the opportunity to present them.”

He added: “All of the awards are offered with great thanks from not only me and Hartlepool Borough Council, but also the people of Hartlepool.”

One award winner, Allan Hargreaves, first moved to Hartlepool in 1973 to open the Friarage Youth Centre, which he successfully managed until his retirement in 1998.

During his career in youth work, he introduced hundreds of young people to outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, climbing, abseiling and canoeing that they would not otherwise have experienced.

He also trained hundreds of part-time youth workers.

Tony Raine also received an award having been involved in a number of organisations throughout his life including as treasurer for Guide Dogs for the Blind and Talking Newspapers for the Blind in the Hartlepool and Darlington areas and as president of the Hartlepool Rotary Club.

He was also a magistrate for 12 years and is currently chair of the Citizens Advice Trustees Board and auditor for Carlton Adventure – among a number of other roles.

The DS43 Defibrillator Charity was also recognised by the Mayor for its dedication to creating a network of community defibrillators across Hartlepool.

The DS43 Defibrillator Charity was set up by Pam and Bill Shurmer in memory of their 43-year-old son, Danny Shurmer, who suffered a cardiac arrest in 2021.