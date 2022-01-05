Floral tributes left after quad bike rider died following incident in Hartlepool's Raby Road

Two bouquets of flowers have been attached to a fence at the scene and the road has now reopened to the public following the incident.

Emergency services were called to Raby Road, in Hartlepool, just after 3.15pm on Tuesday, January 4, with officers confirming hours later that a man had died.

Police say the man who died had been travelling from the direction of the junction with Hart Lane on a green quad bike and was heading towards the junction with Chatham Road.

Further details about his identity have still to be revealed and an inquest into his death is expected to open shortly at Teesside Coroners' Court.

A spokesperson for the force commented on Tuesday: “A man has sadly died following a road traffic incident in Raby Road, Hartlepool, this afternoon.

“Police attended the incident at 3.19pm today and remain at the scene.

Cleveland Police are still investigating the crash and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

“The man who died was the driver of a green quad bike and was travelling on Raby Road, from the direction of the junction with Hart Lane, towards the junction with Chatham Road.

“Officers investigating are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage or CCTV, and hasn’t already shared this with police, to contact them on 101, reference 002052.”

