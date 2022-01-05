Floral tributes left after quad bike rider died following incident in Hartlepool's Raby Road
Flowers have been left in tribute after a man died following a road traffic incident in Hartlepool on Tuesday.
Two bouquets of flowers have been attached to a fence at the scene and the road has now reopened to the public following the incident.
Emergency services were called to Raby Road, in Hartlepool, just after 3.15pm on Tuesday, January 4, with officers confirming hours later that a man had died.
Police say the man who died had been travelling from the direction of the junction with Hart Lane on a green quad bike and was heading towards the junction with Chatham Road.
Cleveland Police say that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing and are appealing for people who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
Further details about his identity have still to be revealed and an inquest into his death is expected to open shortly at Teesside Coroners' Court.
A spokesperson for the force commented on Tuesday: “A man has sadly died following a road traffic incident in Raby Road, Hartlepool, this afternoon.
“Police attended the incident at 3.19pm today and remain at the scene.
“The man who died was the driver of a green quad bike and was travelling on Raby Road, from the direction of the junction with Hart Lane, towards the junction with Chatham Road.
“Officers investigating are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage or CCTV, and hasn’t already shared this with police, to contact them on 101, reference 002052.”