Former eyesore Hartlepool building given new lease of life as apartments for vulnerable people

A former eyesore building has been given a new lease of life after being transformed into apartments.

By Mark Payne
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

The former Northern Textiles building in Raby Road, Hartlepool, has been completely renovated into 12 apartments for vulnerable people and an office by housing and support provider One CIC.

MP Jill Mortimer attended a grand opening and cut a cake made specially for the occasion.

Guests also heard from a One CIC resident and enjoyed a tour of the completed building which underwent a year-long renovation after standing empty for a number of years.

The new look building after a year of renovation by One CIC.

It is now transformed into 12 self-contained apartments that will provide homes for vulnerable adults, a One CIC support office and a community hub for locals.

Mrs Mortimer officially opened the building with the cutting of a cake by local cake maker Corrine Winwood, the owner of Cozzmic Cakes.

The MP said: “Regenerating Hartlepool was at the heart of my election campaign last year. I was therefore delighted to host the grand opening of 133 Raby Road, a once derelict building that now provides 12 brand-new, high-quality homes for vulnerable adults in our town.

"I am confident that housing projects like this one completed by One CIC are improving the lives of many and changing our town for the better.”

The One CIC team in their new base at 133 Raby Road, in Hartlepool, which has opened after a year of renovation work.

One CIC works across the UK to improve people’s lives by providing safe quality housing and tailored support.

Manager director Mark Lovell said: “One CIC provides homes for 68 people across Hartlepool, but with around 80 families and individuals still homeless or at risk of homelessness, we know that housing and support is still vitally important.

"We are extremely proud to have been working with the local community in Hartlepool for the last two years, and we are excited for the new residents to move into 133 Raby Road and make it their home.”

The boarded building. Picture by FRANK REID

In recent years while derelict, the building, which is on the corner of Hart Lane, has sparked safety concerns.

A large wooden frame fell off the front of the building in August 2019 as a woman was walking past.

In December 2020, a car crashed into a barrier and the side of the building.

And in February 2021, a large side window and frame fell into the road.

Hartlepool Borough Council approved the new apartment plans in April this year.

