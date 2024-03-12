Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amy Richards, 31, and Luke Willgress, 25, are two of more than 600 people who have gone from unemployment into work through Hartlepool-based Seymour Skills Academy’s Gateway to Construction course.

The former students of Hartlepool College of Further Education have quickly progressed into trainer roles on the programme following industry experience and completing their teaching qualifications.

Amy, a plant instructor, said: “I have always had an agricultural background and was unemployed for a while, and then my nana said, ‘why don’t you give this a go?’ so I joined the programme in 2021.

“I didn’t really have a career in mind and now I’m here it’s been massively important for me – life-changing.

"This has brought on my confidence so much because I was so shy at speaking to people.

“This has brought the best out of me. I would love to get more women into construction because it is still a male dominated industry.”

Luke, a street works instructor, said: “I can’t believe what Seymour Skills Academy has done for me.

"I used to be someone who wouldn’t leave the house when I was at school.

"I just didn’t suit the classroom environment and now I’m enjoying it.

“I wasn’t getting much work as a groundworker during Covid. Then someone I know told me about this course so I could gain qualifications to open up the opportunity for more work.

"I took a leap of faith to come on the Gateway to Construction course and haven’t looked back.”

Donna King, Seymour Skills Academy manager, said: “I couldn’t be prouder.

"To see them come through the journey they have both had has been so inspiring for others.

"They both play an integral role here and to see them delivering training makes me feel like a proud parent.”

Gary Riches, Hartlepool College of Further Education’s vice principal, said: “This is exactly what the civil engineering training academy is all about.