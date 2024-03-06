Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tiegan Cranney and Samuel Casey are both in the running for Apprentice of the Year at this month’s Insider Media Made in the North-East Awards.

Tiegan, 22, made the headlines in 2023 when she was awarded a full-time position at The Expanded Metal Company after a successful apprenticeship.

Sam, 19, was also recognised in 2023 for his work at Gestamp Tallent, of the North East’s largest automotive suppliers, receiving the Worshipful Company of Needlemakers Prize at the City and Guilds of London Institute Livery Company Prizes.

Hartlepool College of Further Education students Tiegan Cranney, 22, and Samuel Casey, 19, have both been shortlisted for the same regional apprenticeship award and will be attending a black-tie event at the Hilton, in Gateshead, in March, for the awards ceremony.

Tiegan, a former Dyke House Academy student, said: “I am proud of myself and it also puts into perspective how much I have learned from working at The Expanded Metal Company, from my line manager, Mark Proctor, and from the courses I have studied at college.

“It took me a while to get used to communicating in a customer facing and technical environment and this is probably the best career I could have got to overcome this.

"It has brought me out of my shell. I am honoured to have been shortlisted.”

Samuel, a former English Martyrs School pupil, said: “I am delighted to be among the shortlisted candidates for this prestigious event.

“It is rewarding to see my hard work acknowledged in this manner.

"I extend my gratitude to the managers and staff at Gestamp, as well as the college, for providing me with this invaluable opportunity.

“My aspiration is to further advance in this field by pursuing a degree, with the ultimate goal of attaining full qualification as an engineer.”

Michael Casey, vice principal of the college, said: “It is truly a remarkable accomplishment to have two of our apprentices recognised and shortlisted in a prestigious regional event.

“This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication demonstrated by our apprentices, as well as the collaborative efforts between our college staff and employers to nurture their talents.

“Feedback received from our staff underlines the exceptional quality of work exhibited by both apprentices, highlighting their commitment to excellence at the highest level."