A former Hartlepool United player now living in Canada is the latest from the club’s history making promotion side to be recognised more than 55 years later.

Alan Goad, 76, was part of the team that secured Hartlepool’s first ever promotion from the old Fourth Division in 1968.

Along with other former players, he has now received a specially made medal in recognition of the feat after winging its way 4,500 miles to British Columbia in Canada.

The medals are the doing of Hartlepool based radio and media figure Paul “Goffy” Gough as the players were not awarded medals at the time they won promotion.

Left, Paul "Goffy" Gough has ensured that Pools promotion legend Alan Goad has a medal for his achievements.

Several past players and their families expressed disappointment at the fact at a celebration for Pools legend John McGovern earlier this year.

Alan, who amassed over 400 games for Hartlepool and was a key member 1967-68 side, said: “Hartlepool was so special to me.

"It’s fantastic that all the great players of the historic squad are linked again with the medals that brings to the attention of another generation what can be achieved with that special Never Say Die spirit from 56 years ago.”

Alan Goad player over 400 games for Hartlepool United in the 1960s and 70s.

Goffy tracked down several former Pools greats such as John Gill, Tony Bircumshaw, Brian Drysdale, Peter Blowman and the families of others that have sadly passed away.

He said Alan was trickier to find than others as he had not spoken to him for 16 years.

He moved to Canada in 1980 where he played and coached Vancouver Whirecaps and still lives with his wife Sue.

Alan said: “It was a lovely touch by Goffy. I loved every minute of my time with the club and there were so many fantastic players to play alongside.

Alan with his grandchildren.

“What we achieved against all the odds was nothing short of remarkable and it’s nice to have a lovely medal to reflect on that success over here in Canada – like all the players I’m hugely proud.”

Alan spent 11 years at Hartlepool as a player and coach including being voted the fans’ Player of the Year in 1975.

He added: “I still look for every Pools result over here in Canada and so wish a return to league football very soon – those fans are well deserving of that.”