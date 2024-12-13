A family have put on their annual festival lights display in a bid to raise money for charity.

The Ward family, of Beck Place, in Peterlee, are inviting people to their annual Christmas light display until the end of December.

This is the third year they have put on the festive display and this year they are raising money for Alzheimer’s UK – a charity “very close to their hearts”.

Caitlin Ward said: “We have done our Christmas lights for years but stopped for a while then restarted them again three years ago.

Olivia Ward at her Peterlee home with a dazzling display of Christmas Lights in aid of charity. Picture by Frank Reid.

"Rather than it being for nothing, we decided to do it for charity.

"We choose a different charity each year. The first year was Macmillian, the second was British Heart Foundation and this year is Alzheimer’s UK.

“All three are very close to our hearts.”

Visitors to the house are encouraged to make donations while admiring the lights.