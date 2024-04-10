Former Kasabian front man Tom Meighan adds second date to UK tour after sell-out gig in Hartlepool
Tom Meighan brought his UK acoustic tour to The Studio, in Tower Street, Hartlepool, earlier this month and is due to return to the venue for a second performance on Sunday, May 19.
Meighan, who is 43, covered a range of music from his first solo album, The Reckoning, which was released in 2023, and also performed a number of Kasabian classics.
Hartlepool-born musician Max Bianco also played at the sell-out gig.
Karen Martin, trustee at The Studio, said: “We had a phenomenal response when tickets went on sale for Tom last year, selling out in four days.
"Since then, I’ve been asking for a second date as we have a large waiting list on our ticketing website, so I am thrilled to have secured another date.”
During his time in the band Kasabian, Tom sold four million albums, celebrated five consecutive number one albums and performed all across the globe.
This includes his headline gig at Glastonbury, V Festival and Reading and Leeds as well as a number of other major European music festivals.
Leicestershire-born Meighan has also been given a BRIT award, seven NME awards, Q Magazine awards, a Mojo award and a Music Week Award.
Tickets for the gig, which starts at 8pm, are currently on sale at £22.
To check availability, go to https://www.seetickets.com/.