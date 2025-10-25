A little book sharing box has opened near a Hartlepool housing estate to mark the 90th anniversary of Penguin Books.

The Book Hogg can be found in Worset Lane, in Hartlepool, and is being stewarded by Hartlepool businesswoman Lyndsay Hogg, who is the co-founder of Hogg Global Logistics.

Members of the public are invited to give a book and take a book to encourage reading and make books more accessible.

Lyndsay said: "I hope this encourages people to walk as well as read more as it’s a lovely walk on Worset Lane.”

Ninety Little Book Stops are being installed throughout the country as part of Penguin Books’ 90th birthday celebrations.

The Book Hogg includes a range of children’s and adult books and is open 24 hours a day daily.

Lyndsay has also set up a Facebook page to let people know when The Book Hogg has been topped up at http://bit.ly/46nVlzf.