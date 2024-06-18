Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Hartlepool’s international trading companies has received a prestigious business award from the King.

Hogg Global Logistics was presented with the King’s award for International Trade from the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, for its achievements and contribution to society.

Hogg Global Logistics, based in Stranton, Hartlepool, is the first business to have received the King’s award for enterprise, something the Lord Lieutenant described as “really special”.

The Hartlepool-based company provides sea, air and road freight services and is now able to use the King’s emblem on all of its materials as well as flying the King’s flag.

Pictured from left is Caillen Ball, H.M. Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham's Cadet, Sue Snowdon, H.M. Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Lyndsay Hogg and her sons Joel and Charlie, mum Helen and dad Graham, from Hogg Global Logistics Limited.

Lyndsay Hogg, co-founder of Hogg Global Logistics, attended a King’s garden party in 2023 after finding out her company had received the award.

But, due to paperwork needing changing from Queen to King, it took almost a year for her to be presented with the award itself.

Lyndsay said: “It was brilliant to celebrate albeit a year later with our family and friends and many that have supported us on our journey.

"We were the first and only winners in the North East of England in 2023 and we are very proud to be flying the King’s flag in Hartlepool.

Sue Snowdon, H.M. Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, presents the King's award to Lyndsay Hogg from Hogg Global Logistics Limited.

"It was a long awaited ceremony and presentation.”

The Lord Lieutenant also gave Graham Hogg, co-founder of Hogg Global Logistics, who is Lyndsay’s father and her "hero”, a signed scroll from King Charles himself.

Lyndsay said: “My family and I would like to thank everyone that has supported us on our journey.

"Most importantly our customers who without, we would not be where we are today.”

Lord Lieutenant Sue Snowdon said: “On behalf of Hogg Global Logistics, I would like to thank their team.

"Each and every one of them have played a part in winning this award, and also their family and friends who’ve supported them throughout.”

She continued: “These awards are not easily gained.

"They reflect outstanding achievement in the global marketplace and they recognise hard work, vision, commitment, by both employers and employees.”

Lyndsay would also like to thank Jane Jennings and Jamie Mackenzie for all that they do in the company.