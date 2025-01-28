‘We have got the whole town talking’: Hartlepool Soundwave Festival ticket sale details and line-up changes announced
Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties pop hits.
This is the third year the festival has come to town, attracting 10,000 people to watch the likes of Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, Feeder and Heather Small over the last two years.
Pre-sale tickets for the 2025 event will be available from 10am on Thursday, January 30, with general sale tickets available from 10am on Friday, January 31.
Hosted by DJ Ryan Swain, festival goers can watch B*witched, Atomic Kitten, Chesney Hawkes, Blazin’ Squad, 911, East17 and BoyzLife.
Gareth Gates and Eternal, who were initially announced as part of the line up, will not now appear.
The news follows the announcement last year that the Open Jar Tribute Festival will also return to Seaton Reach on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6.
Festival organisers By The Sea Leisure decided to make the switch from indie and rock classics to retro pop music this year to offer something a bit different.
Event co-organiser Joe Franks said: “The problem we had last year was that people were just coming to see the Kaiser Chiefs, so it was quiet for most of the day, which isn’t good, especially for the food and drinks vendors.
"What we love about the Tribute Festival is that it is busy from the time the doors open.
"We are trying to bring a lot more of that into it so that it feels fun all day, and so that we can put something on for everyone.”
He continued: “Especially with the rising artists’ fees. Hartlepool cannot afford to pay £60 or £70 for tickets.”
Despite the change to Nineties and Noughties pop causing “quite a stir” on social media, organisers have seen “more sign-ups now than with the Kaiser Chiefs”.
Joe said: “There has been a level of disappointment from some people but also a level of excitement from others.”
More acts are also expected to be announced soon.
Pre-sale tickets will be on sale for £32.50, not including booking fees.
Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Further details are available from https://soundwavelive.co.uk/.
