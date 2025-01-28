Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 2,000 people have already signed up for pre-sale tickets ahead of a music festival’s ticket release dates this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties pop hits.

This is the third year the festival has come to town, attracting 10,000 people to watch the likes of Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, Feeder and Heather Small over the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-sale tickets for the 2025 event will be available from 10am on Thursday, January 30, with general sale tickets available from 10am on Friday, January 31.

Soundwave Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, July 26, for a full day of non-stop Nineties and Noughties pop hits.

Hosted by DJ Ryan Swain, festival goers can watch B*witched, Atomic Kitten, Chesney Hawkes, Blazin’ Squad, 911, East17 and BoyzLife.

Gareth Gates and Eternal, who were initially announced as part of the line up, will not now appear.

The news follows the announcement last year that the Open Jar Tribute Festival will also return to Seaton Reach on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival organisers By The Sea Leisure decided to make the switch from indie and rock classics to retro pop music this year to offer something a bit different.

Atomic Kitten is just one act that has been confirmed to perform at the festival, and are known for their hits The Tide Is High and Eternal Flame.

Event co-organiser Joe Franks said: “The problem we had last year was that people were just coming to see the Kaiser Chiefs, so it was quiet for most of the day, which isn’t good, especially for the food and drinks vendors.

"What we love about the Tribute Festival is that it is busy from the time the doors open.

"We are trying to bring a lot more of that into it so that it feels fun all day, and so that we can put something on for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Especially with the rising artists’ fees. Hartlepool cannot afford to pay £60 or £70 for tickets.”

Chesney Hawkes is also set to perform at Soundwave Festival. He is known for his hit The One and Only which features in the comedy-drama 1991 film Buddy's Song.

Despite the change to Nineties and Noughties pop causing “quite a stir” on social media, organisers have seen “more sign-ups now than with the Kaiser Chiefs”.

Joe said: “There has been a level of disappointment from some people but also a level of excitement from others.”

More acts are also expected to be announced soon.

Pre-sale tickets will be on sale for £32.50, not including booking fees.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Further details are available from https://soundwavelive.co.uk/.