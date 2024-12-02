Music lovers are gearing up for an unforgettable summer as two festivals return to Hartlepool next year.

Clubland By The Sea and the Open Jar Tribute Festival wil both take place at Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, in 2025.

Clubland By The Sea is returning on Friday, July 25, 2025 from 3pm until 11pm and promises more than 50 artists across multiple stages.

DJ and record producer Jax Jones – known for his hits You Don’t Know Me and Out Out – is Clubland By The Sea’s special guest for 2025.

Swedish singer and record producer Basshunter is also performing at the event with some of his most famous hits including Now You’re Gone, All I Ever Wanted and Angel In The Night.

Fan favourites Ultrabeat, Flip N Fill and Billy Gillies are also returning to the stage alongside a number of new acts including Klubfiller, Friday Night Posse, JohnNeal, and Chrissy G.

By The Sea Leisure’s Open Jar Tribute Festival is also returning on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, 2025.

This year, the Open Jar Tribute Festival is expected to be even bigger and better as a brand new tent is added, headlined by N-Trance – known for their hit Set You Free.

The Anything Goes stage will feature tribute performances by Pitbull, Prodigy, Beyonce and Fatboy Slim as well as nineties sets, party bops and a Frozen singalong for the whole family to enjoy.

On the Friday, music goers can expect tribute music from Sam Fender, Dolly Parton, Foo Fighters, Blondie, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys.

On the Saturday, there will be even more tribute acts from the likes of Queen, Oasis, Take That, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, The Beatles, Elton John, Pink, Adele and Taylor Swift.

Co-organiser of the Open Jar Tribute Festival, Joe Franks, said: “We are excited for year three.

"The introduction of the second stage has gone down amazing and we are off to an amazing start with sales.

"Last year we had 9,000 people and we are certainly on course to beat that in 2025.”

Tickets for both events are now on sale at www.openjartributefest.co.uk/seaton2025.