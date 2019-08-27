Fundraiser launched to support family of much-loved grandad killed in alleged hit-and-run incident in Billingham
A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of a grandad killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident.
William Arthur Lewis, 72, from Billingham, suffered fatal injuries after being knocked down on Friday, August 23, at around 8.30pm.
He died shortly after the incident.
Cleveland Police said three men and a 16-year-old boy were arrested after the “alleged fail-to-stop collision”.
On Sunday, a Cleveland Police spokesman said the four arrested have been interviewed by police and released on conditional bail.
A fifth person was arrested on Tuesday August 27.
Now a Go Fund Me page has been set up with the aim of raising £1,000 to help the family pay for funeral costs. So far it has raised £220.
It was started by Laura Don, a member of the community who wanted to help William’s family at this difficult time.
Laura said on the page: “After witnessing the aftermath of the fatal incident which took place on Friday night, myself and several others have asked the permission from family to begin this Go Fund Me page in order to relieve some financial strain the family is about to suffer.
“They have already suffered enough and any amount of contribution will make grieving and coming to terms with the loss a little bit easier.
“I personally didn't know Billy, but several of my family members and friends who I spoke to did and I haven't heard one bad word said about him.
“Such a huge loss for our community.
“Thinking of all family and friends at this extremely upsetting time.”
Tributes have also flooded in from the community on social media who passed on their condolences to the family.
Cleveland Police are also continuing to appeal for information on the incident which was reported to have taken place in the Belasis Avenue and Chiltons Avenue area of Billingham.
They are asking the public to contact police via the 101 number, quoting event 144994.
Anyone who wishes to donate can visit: https://bit.ly/2Pf1wkN