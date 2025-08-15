A Hartlepool’s indie-pop musician is releasing his second single of the year later this month after the success of his first track.

Following on from Plastic Dreams, Michael Gallagher is back with his second release of the year, Pour Me Another.

He said: "The song tells the story from the perspective of someone going through a break-up and pleading for one more chance.

"However, when it comes to it, they are happy to settle for one more drink."

Hartlepool singer Michael Gallagher releases his second single of the year, titled Pour Me Another. Photo credit Thomas Edwards Photography.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, he added: "Pour Me Another came from a conversation with a friend where they tried to pass off a Gavin and Stacey quote as their own – ‘poor me, poor me, pour me another drink’.

"I thought immediately then that would be a good song title and the next day sat down and wrote the tune.”

Pour Me Another was released on all major streaming platforms on Friday, August 15.