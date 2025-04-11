Hartlepool musician Michael Gallagher releases first single of 2025
Michael Gallagher, 28, is releasing Plastic Dreams on Friday, April 11.
The song is written from Michael’s perspective and explores his own struggles and frustrations with the music industry.
Michael said of the single: "Plastic Dreams is a bit of a tongue-in-cheek look at what it takes to be an artist in 2025.
"The idea for the song came when my manager was asking me to start making more TikToks and I thought I would try to make a daft song about that.
"I never thought I would release it.
"The song kind of tells the generic story of the tortured artist and how in the music industry today artists are expected to do so much more than just be musicians.”
Michael, who grew up in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, has performed at a number of music events across his career including This Is Tomorrow, in Newcastle, and Soundwave Festival, in Seaton Carew.
He said: “The song is written from my perspective and my frustrations and struggles within the industry and the constant feeling of not necessarily getting out what you put in.
"The song is a reminder to sometimes look at the bigger picture and see how far you have come when you might feel like you’re in a bit of a rut or stuck in the mud."
