Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An indie-pop singer and songwriter from Hartlepool is getting ready to unveil his first single of the year which will be available on all major streaming platforms this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Gallagher, 28, is releasing Plastic Dreams on Friday, April 11.

The song is written from Michael’s perspective and explores his own struggles and frustrations with the music industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said of the single: "Plastic Dreams is a bit of a tongue-in-cheek look at what it takes to be an artist in 2025.

Indie-pop Hartlepool musician Michael Gallagher is getting ready to release his brand new single Plastic Dreams.

"The idea for the song came when my manager was asking me to start making more TikToks and I thought I would try to make a daft song about that.

"I never thought I would release it.

"The song kind of tells the generic story of the tortured artist and how in the music industry today artists are expected to do so much more than just be musicians.”

Michael, who grew up in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool, has performed at a number of music events across his career including This Is Tomorrow, in Newcastle, and Soundwave Festival, in Seaton Carew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The song is written from my perspective and my frustrations and struggles within the industry and the constant feeling of not necessarily getting out what you put in.

"The song is a reminder to sometimes look at the bigger picture and see how far you have come when you might feel like you’re in a bit of a rut or stuck in the mud."