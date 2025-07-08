An indie-pop singer and songwriter from Hartlepool has relived his time playing in front of thousands of people at one of the UK’s largest music festivals.

Michael Gallagher took to the stage at Glastonbury Festival just last month in what he described as “real bucket list stuff”.

This was the biggest performance of his career so far, following on from the release of his most recent single Plastic Dreams.

Michael said: “It really was an incredible experience, something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little lad.

"To say the words ‘Good Evening Glastonbury’ felt crazy.

"It was great to see so many people from back home in the audience too.”

Glastonbury Festival hosts a variety of musical genres, from established headliners to emerging artists, including rock, pop, hip-hop and electronic music.

After his set, Michael was able to enjoy the rest of the festival down in Somerset.

He said: “I tried to make sure I took in as much as possible.

"Favourite acts for me were Parcels, Pulp and Father John Misty.”

Just last week, Michael announced he will be going on tour in November, stopping off in Manchester and London before returning to Hartlepool.

He will be playing at The Studio, in Tower Street, Hartlepool, on Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29.

Speaking about the future, Michael said: “We are heading out on tour in November and before then I will be releasing new music before the summer is out.

"There’s lots of work going on behind the scenes for some big plans for 2026.”

Tickets for his tour are selling fast. To secure one, see https://shorturl.at/CD6nN.