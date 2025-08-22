Students at Hartlepool’s Dyke House Academy are celebrating after the school received its “best ever” GCSE results.

The academy has shown an improvement in the number of students passing their English and maths GCSEs, with 75% achieving a pass – an increase of 7% since last year.

A total of 57% of students achieved a strong pass – meaning they achieved a grade five or above – compared to just 48% last year.

Dean Cope, principal of Dyke House Academy, said: “This is an excellent set of results for Dyke House Academy.

"The students have worked extremely hard to achieve at these levels, with some students having overcome difficult barriers to do so.

"These results are the culmination of years of hard work for our students, and I’m absolutely delighted with their achievements.

"It shows what hard work and dedication can lead to.”

Adam Palmer, associate senior executive principal, said: “These results are a fantastic achievement and are a reflection of the dedication and commitment of both students and staff.

"To see such significant improvements across a range of subjects, including English and maths, is testament to the hard work, resilience and determination across the whole school community.

"I am immensely proud of what has been accomplished, and these outcomes demonstrate what can be achieved when high expectations and ambition are matched with relentless effort and support.”

Jane Wilson, chief executive of Northern Education Trust, which Dyke House Academy is a part of, said: “These results reflect the hard work and commitment of the staff and students within the academy.

"The year on year improvement demonstrates the ongoing quality of education provided by the academy and the exceptional desire of the students to succeed.

"We aim to enhance the life chances of the children and young people in our care, and these results are the culmination of their incredible efforts and dedication, allowing them to progress to the next stage of their lives with confidence in their abilities to succeed.

"We are extremely proud of our students and wish them every success with their futures.”