Two secondary schools in town are banning skirts as part of a change in uniform policy that is set to come into force next year.

Pupils at Dyke House Academy, in Mapleton Road, and Manor Academy, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, will no longer be allowed to wear skirts from September 2026.

According to the Northern Education Trust, which heads a number of schools across the region, this is in response to the Department for Education changing its guidance on school uniforms to “make them more affordable for families”.

In a letter sent out to parents, the Trust said: “From September 2026, the school uniform will no longer include skirts as an option, and all students will be expected to wear tailored school trousers.

"This decision has been made following careful consideration and feedback from all stakeholders across the Trust, where it highlighted the benefits of a more practical, inclusive and consistent uniform policy.

"The move to trousers for all students promotes equality and inclusivity, ensuring all students feel comfortable and supported.

"Trousers are more practical for active learning and movement throughout the school day, while simplifying uniform requirements helps reduce costs for families.”

From September 2026, the only compulsory branded uniform items will be the school blazer, school tie and PE top.

All other uniform items can be bought from any retailer provided they adhere to the school’s colour and style guidelines.

Both schools will also be organising second-hand uniform sales or swaps to support families with the transition, and will continue to offer uniform banks to those that need it.