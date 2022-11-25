The award, in front of more than 150 people, was a fitting tribute to the rugby fan who died in October - just a day after watching Hartlepool Rovers in action against Old Boys.

Alby, who founded successful town business Hart Biologicals, was 64, loved running, taking part in half marathons and was well-known throughout for the amount of work he did for charity.

John Bickerstaff, from Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club, paid tribute to Alby.

Mal Pattison collects the Sports Personality of the Year award on behalf of his late brother Alby Pattison. Picture by FRANK REID

He said: "As a business leader he knew that with power comes responsibility. He not only accepted it but thrived on it, putting others first especially youngsters.

“He was instrumental in promoting better places for kids using sport and music as a vehicle to do so.”

Alby’s brother, Mal, who received the award, also addressed the audience.

The presentation night at Hartlepool College of Further Education was hosted by PFC Trust chairman Shaun Hope with guest speaker Antony Sweeney, from Hartlepool United, reflecting on his career and giving advice to the budding sports stars of the future.

Alby Pattison at the Best of Hartlepool Awards 2019 where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Robin Hart was recognised for Services to Sport for more than 50 years of hockey in Hartlepool with Caledonians and 60 years overall including time with Billingham. Robin is still playing into his 70s.

Coach of the Year was Gemma Fox.

Gamma has been integral to the growth of the Under 16s Girls at Hartlepool Rugby Club and has recently taken up a role as a Durham County Woman’s Coach on the England Rugby Development Programme.

Gary Hinks won the Keith Hewitson Volunteer of the Year after establishing himself as a “Manilla Cycling legend” for always turning up to help at short notice and putting others first.

The Primary Rising Star Award went to Aria Wallace for scoring 200 goals for FC Hartlepool despite playing a year above. She is also part of Durham’s Emerging Talent Centre.

The Secondary Rising Star Award went to Taekwondo Team Warrior Sonny Sweeting, from English Martyrs School, after winning the national championships.

English Martyrs’ Year 11 footballers were named Outstanding Team of the Year having made it to the final of the English Schools’ Under-15s Elite Cup. They also became town champions and runners up in the Cleveland County Cup.

Hartlepool Huskies were crowned the Outstanding Club of the Year for bringing basketball back to youngsters in the town. Only formed last year, they now have over 350 young people playing.

Carl Jorgeson, director of Hartlepool Sport, the sport arm of charity the PFC Trust, said: "The annual awards are one of the highlights of the year.

“We have so many amazing clubs, athletes and supporters and most don't do it for any sort of recognition.

“So, to be able to celebrate some of those amazing sporting moments, or some of the people and clubs that go above and beyond is such a privilege.”