Grassland near Hartlepool beach hit with two suspected deliberate fires in one night

Crews were first called near to Old Cemetery Road just before 7pm after 150sqm of gorse and grassland caught fire.

The fire brigade was again called to the same area at around 7.20pm to another 250 sqm of grass set alight.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said both fires are thought to be deliberate. The blazes were extinguished by 7.40pm.

Firefighters were called twice to a grassed area near Steetley Beach on Monday evening.

The fire service said: “We were called to an incident on 18/07/2022 at 18:57 near to Old Cemetery Road in Hartlepool. One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool. Gorse and grassland alight 150sqm. Hose reel in use. Cause is thought to be deliberate. We left the scene at 19.18.”

It added: “We were called to an incident on 18/07/2022 at 19:18 near to Old Cemetery Road in Hartlepool. One fire engine in attendance from Hartlepool. Approx 250sqm grass alight. Fire beaters used. Again, cause is thought to be deliberate. We left the scene at 19.37.”

The incidents came after a spate of fires in Hartlepool at the weekend, with a blaze in the early hours of Monday, July 18, leaving a former community centre in Jutland Road completely “destroyed”.

Fires were also reported at two garages in the town overnight on Friday and Saturday.