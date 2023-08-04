A flock of 280 little terns, of which 125 had fledged and 80 had been ringed, have left their home at Seaton Carew beach to travel to their final destination in West Africa.

Twenty-five ringed plover chicks also hatched and left the site which had been monitored day and night to protect the terns from potential threats, such as foxes.

Derek Wood, a warden for the Seaton Carew project, said: “None of the little terns have been affected by avian flu which is a great relief to everyone involved.

These rare sea birds are legally protected.

"One thing we have found as wardens and volunteers, having spent so much time on site with the little terns, is that they really get under your skin and we feel like we still have a responsibility for them. It’s almost parental.

"When the team started to wind down our coverage, the pride in what we had achieved was mixed with a sadness at seeing the birds leave for another year.”

The terns have become a beloved part of the Seaton Carew landscape since they first arrived in Hartlepool in 2019 after being chased off from Crimdon Dene by crows.

Due to a mixture of predators and weather disturbance, only five terns fledged on Seaton Carew beach across 2020 and 2021 and in 2022, around 30 tern nests were attacked by foxes before night shifts were introduced.

The little terns have left Seaton Carew for another year as they make their trip towards Africa.

Derek, who joined the team last year, said: “This year's success owes much to the care and diligence of our fantastic team of volunteers and wardens.

"We are also grateful to the interest and support we have enjoyed from the public, some of whom have come from far and wide to visit the site and to talk to us about the terns.

"We have also had parties of school children and teachers coming to hear about the birds and it has been so rewarding to see the fascination and reaction of the youngsters.

"I would like to thank the unsung heroes at Durham Wildlife Trust, Seascapes and Hartlepool Borough Council – the project could not begin without them.”