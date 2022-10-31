News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool families share their Spooky Snaps for Halloween.

Halloween 2022: Spooky Snaps as Hartlepool families celebrate Halloween

It’s the scariest day of the year – October 31.

By Debra Fox
36 minutes ago

And with the Halloween celebrations in full swing for 2022, we called out to families in Hartlepool to send in their Spooky Snaps as ghosts and ghouls of all ages don their favourite creepy costumes.

We’ve been inundated with pictures in the run-up to Halloween, so if you're in the market for a last-minute costume, see if you can take inspiration from some of this fantastic fancy dress!

Check out another batch of our Spooky Snaps below, and see more on our website here.

Thank you to everyone who has sent a picture so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see yours here – we will feature as many as we can in due course. Keep your eyes peeled for more Spooky Snaps coming soon!

1. Big smiles

Sofia, age 8, celebrating Halloween.

Photo: Simone Smith

2. Princess Emily

Emily, age 5, celebrating Halloween.

Photo: Simone Smith

3. Count Lucas

Lucas James, age 8, celebrating Halloween.

Photo: Megan James

4. Double trouble

Fallon and Priya as Morticia Addams and Sarah from Hocus Pocus.

Photo: Vicky Booth

