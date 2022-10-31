And with the Halloween celebrations in full swing for 2022, we called out to families in Hartlepool to send in their Spooky Snaps as ghosts and ghouls of all ages don their favourite creepy costumes.

We’ve been inundated with pictures in the run-up to Halloween, so if you're in the market for a last-minute costume, see if you can take inspiration from some of this fantastic fancy dress!

Check out another batch of our Spooky Snaps below, and see more on our website here.

Thank you to everyone who has sent a picture so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see yours here – we will feature as many as we can in due course. Keep your eyes peeled for more Spooky Snaps coming soon!

1. Big smiles Sofia, age 8, celebrating Halloween. Photo: Simone Smith Photo Sales

2. Princess Emily Emily, age 5, celebrating Halloween. Photo: Simone Smith Photo Sales

3. Count Lucas Lucas James, age 8, celebrating Halloween. Photo: Megan James Photo Sales

4. Double trouble Fallon and Priya as Morticia Addams and Sarah from Hocus Pocus. Photo: Vicky Booth Photo Sales