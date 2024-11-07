Film fans are invited along to York Road this weekend to meet an international film actor who has starred in the likes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Harry Potter.

Spencer Wilding, 52, is coming to The Horror Asylum, in York Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, November 9, for a meet and greet with fans.

Wilding has featured in a number of films and television series over the years including Harry Potter, Batman Begins, Doctor Who and Game Of Thrones.

He also played Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars story.

Standing at 6ft 6in tall, Wilding has also enjoyed success as a professional kickboxer and cruiserweight boxer.

Suzy Deakin, owner of The Horror Asylum, first met Wilding on the set of Green Street 3: Never Back Down as the second assistant director when Wilding played the leader of a hooligan gang.

Suzy, who is from the Owton Manor area of town, said: “Now obviously we have a horror shop and as a horror fan and star, I thought why does Spencer not come down?”

Wilding will be signing photographs taken of him on set as well as memorabilia that fans wish to bring.

Suzy said: “He is one of the nicest and loveliest guys ever.

"He will definitely make a presence.”

The Horror Asylum opened in April this year and sells a range of horror memorabilia including skulls, gothic items and collectables from the 1920s onwards.

It is open from 10am on Saturday with the meet and greet starting at 11am.