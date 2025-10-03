Harry Potter and Poldark stars spotted filming new TV series in Hartlepool

Filming for a new Channel 5 series has begun after a number of TV stars were spotted in town.

Television crews have been spotted filming The Family Secret on the Marina, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, ahead of it appearing on our screens in 2026.

Produced by North East based production company Lonesome Pine, this four-part psychological drama series stars One Day and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson as Amanda Blakefield and Harry Potter and All Creatures Great and Small’s Matthew Lewis as husband Jimmy.

The series, which is funded by North East Screen in association with Sphere Abacus, follows the life of Amanda after she is left a large inheritance by a man she has never met or heard of before.

Filming for the new Channel 5 series The Family Secret has begun with a number of TV stars spotted in town. Photo credit 5/Paramount.

Her life then begins to unravel as she becomes intertwined in the world of the Worrall family.

The mystery drama series also stars James Younger, Rebecca Front, Callum Woodhouse, Stephen Tompkinson, Paula Wilcox, Danielle Walters and Nina Wadia.

Stockton-born Tompkinson previously starred as a detective in Hartlepool-filmed movie Harrigan in 2013.

Paul Testar, commissioning editor at Channel 5, said: “The Family Secret explores the fragility of family and the ripple effects of long-buried truths, all anchored by a brilliant cast led by Eleanor Tomlinson.

"This is a drama that promises to keep audiences hooked from the very first minute and we’re delighted to work with Lonesome Pine again after the success of The Inheritance and The Feud.”

This marks the 14th production that has been supported by the North East Production Fund and follows the continued expansion of Hartlepool’s television and film studios.

North East Screen, which has offices in Hartlepool and Sunderland, was founded back in 2002 and is one of the UK’s leading film and TV production hubs.

ITV’s six-part comedy series Transaction, starring Nick Frost, is the latest show to have aired thanks to funding from the North East Production Fund.

It has joined a long line of films and TV shows that have been filmed in the town over the years including Inspector George Gently, Jackdaw, Lore, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Victoria and Vera.