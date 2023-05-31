News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix account
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Hartlepool actor who plays Nicky Milligan in ITV soap Emmerdale 'buzzing' at National Television Award nod

Hartlepool actor Lewis Cope is in the running for a prestigious National Television Award just months after joining Emmerdale.
By Mark Payne
Published 31st May 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

Lewis, 28, has played the role of nanny Nicky Milligan in the ITV soap since December last year.

Now he is one of eight nominees for the Rising Star award in the National Television Awards (NTA) in September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told the Mail: “I’m over the moon. I didn’t expect it at all really, so I’m buzzing.”

Lewis Cope plays Nicky in Emmerdale. Photo: ITV.Lewis Cope plays Nicky in Emmerdale. Photo: ITV.
Lewis Cope plays Nicky in Emmerdale. Photo: ITV.
Most Popular

Lewis, a former member of Hartlepool award-winning dance crew Ruff Diamond, currently has a big storyline surrounding his character’s relationship with fiancée Gabby.

They are due to get married next week, but viewers know Nicky is gay. His ex-partner Ali is also causing a bit of a stir in the village.

Lewis added of his time on the soap so far: “I’m loving it. Everyone is so nice and it’s a nice place to work.”

Read More
Jeff Stelling signs off from Soccer Saturday after 30 years
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the Rising Star Award, Lewis is up against Abraham Popoola from The Rig, Coronation Street’s Channique Sterling-Brown, Ria Zmitrowicz for The Power, Bobby Brazier in EastEnders, Jemma Donovan from Hollyoaks, Benjamin Shivers in The Devil’s Hour, and Mairead Tyers for Extraordinary.

Lewis, who splits his time between Leeds, London and Hartlepool where his family are, added: “There’s a good range of people across different shows.”

The awards will take place in November and it is up to the viewers who wins.

First stage voting closes at 11pm on Friday, June 2. Go to the awards’ official website to vote at www.nationaltvawards.com/

Related topics:HartlepoolITV