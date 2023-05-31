Now he is one of eight nominees for the Rising Star award in the National Television Awards (NTA) in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Mail: “I’m over the moon. I didn’t expect it at all really, so I’m buzzing.”

Lewis Cope plays Nicky in Emmerdale. Photo: ITV.

Lewis, a former member of Hartlepool award-winning dance crew Ruff Diamond, currently has a big storyline surrounding his character’s relationship with fiancée Gabby.

They are due to get married next week, but viewers know Nicky is gay. His ex-partner Ali is also causing a bit of a stir in the village.

Lewis added of his time on the soap so far: “I’m loving it. Everyone is so nice and it’s a nice place to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Rising Star Award, Lewis is up against Abraham Popoola from The Rig, Coronation Street’s Channique Sterling-Brown, Ria Zmitrowicz for The Power, Bobby Brazier in EastEnders, Jemma Donovan from Hollyoaks, Benjamin Shivers in The Devil’s Hour, and Mairead Tyers for Extraordinary.

Lewis, who splits his time between Leeds, London and Hartlepool where his family are, added: “There’s a good range of people across different shows.”

The awards will take place in November and it is up to the viewers who wins.