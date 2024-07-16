Hartlepool archaeological dig begins in bid to uncover lost Headland lighthouse and gun mount
Landscape partnership project SeaScapes is looking for remnants of the original lighthouse that stood near the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, Hartlepool.
SeaScapes is a partnership of local, regional and national organisations in coastal, marine and heritage sectors that collaborate on projects along the coastline from the Tyne to the Tees rivers.
Doctor Emma Watson, of Tees Archaeology, said: “We are full of volunteers. Some people have never dug before – they have no idea how to do this – and then we have a few people who have been on a few different digs, and they’re coming to learn as well."
There have been three lighthouses on the cliff top at Hartlepool throughout its history, with the first one standing from 1846 to 1915.
Historians believe this could have been the first successful gas-lit lighthouse in the world, fuelled by natural gas from nearby coal mines.
The lighthouse was demolished in 1915 as it obstructed the line of fire from the Heugh Battery Museum – an important battlefield at the time that fought against the invading Germans during the Bomardment of the Hartlepools in 1914.
A temporary light was then built on the Town Moor following the First World War and was used until 1927 when the current lighthouse was built.
Doctor Watson said: "We’ve had an absolutely fantastic group of people come and see us already.
"Loads of locals, some who were here 50 years ago and haven’t been since.”
During the excavation, SeaScapes also hopes to uncover the lighthouse battery gun mount.
Rosie Banens, archaeologist (planning), said: “This is an opportunity for volunteers to take part in an excavation, find out more about the history of this area and how it has developed over a time, particularly during World War One.”
The National Lottery-supported excavation is due to conclude on Sunday, July 21, and is taking place on the grassed land between the Heugh Battery Museum and Redheugh Gardens.
Places to get involved in the dig are now sold out but locals are still encouraged to come along and speak to those working on the site.
