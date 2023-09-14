Watch more videos on Shots!

Sharon Birch, a former detective sergeant and author, took part in the challenge earlier this month as part of the PFC Trust’s UChangeLives campaign #Getupandgive.

The UChangeLives campaign encourages individuals to raise funds to support the PFC Trust’s work across the community throughout September.

Individuals, sports clubs, community groups and charitable organisations can also choose to raise funds on a 50/50 split, donating 50 per cent to their charity of choice and 50 per cent to the PFC Trust.

Seventeen writers took part in the challenge after people were invited to either send prompts, donate money or write themselves.

Fifty-seven-year-old Sharon said: “This was for anyone who wanted to write, whether they are established well-known writers, business writers or a first time writer. We wanted anyone to get involved.

"I did the sponsored slim the first time around for UChangeLives a couple of years ago and I lost weight and put it back on.

"I couldn’t do the Great North Run, the CEO Sleep-Out and things like that because my own health isn’t great. But I love writing.

"I am in the middle of writing my next book, so it has been great to get some words down as part of a challenge.”

Sharon wrote for 12 hours straight and 50,689 words were written by all 17 writers combined.

Sharon decided to split her funds between the PFC Trust and Hartlepool Carers.

She said: “I have a six-year-old grandson who cares for his mum who has severe epilepsy. He also has his own health needs, so that’s why I am helping the Carers and the PFC Trust.

"#Getupandgive is marvellous for the community and every bit helps. I’m in a fortunate position where I can give but we all do our bit don’t we.”

Even though Sharon’s 12-hour writing marathon is over, the PFC Trust’s UChangeLives campaign runs throughout the month of September.