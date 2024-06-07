Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The founder of a Hartlepool charity had the pleasure of attending a royal garden party after the charity she helped set up received an award from the King himself.

Emilie de Brujin, founder of Hartlepool Baby Bank, based in Crown Buildings, and trustee Sarah Hart enjoyed their day at King Charles II’s garden party late last month.

Hartlepool Baby Bank has supported almost 1,700 families since its foundation in 2019 and prides itself on helping families save money, cut down on waste and providing a place for parents to get support.

Emilie said: “The garden party was a slightly soggy affair. Alas a sea of umbrellas as it sadly rained all day. But that didn't dampen our spirits.”

Emilie de Brujin, founder of the Hartlepool Baby Bank, left, and Sarah Hart, a trustee, attended the King's garden party on May 21 after the charity received the King's award in November 2023.

Due to the King’s health, the King and Queen did not attend the party although a number of other royals greeted the crowds including Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.