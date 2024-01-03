A Hartlepool woman was invited to the royal carol service in London after receiving an award for her services to disabled people across the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Georgia Hart, 26, was invited by the Princess of Wales to attend the Royal Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, in London, in December, for her dedication to helping disabled people across the town.

Georgia, a former Hartlepool Sixth Form College student, said: “It was a lovely surprise to find out I’d been put forward for this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Having never heard of the annual carol service, it was never something I aimed to do.”

Georgia Hart at the Royal carol service in London.

Georgia is a community development worker at the Community Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP), in Hartlepool, which is a charity that aims to make life more accessible and inclusive for disabled people in Hartlepool.

She is also a media ambassador for Ataxia UK, which a national charity that funds research into finding treatments and cures for the disease as well as offering advice, information and support to those affected.

Speaking about the occasion, Georgia said: “The actual service was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So much effort had gone into the whole thing and Westminster Abbey looked magical.

"It was strange to be sat amongst people that I’m so used to seeing on TV such as Emma Willis, Roman Kemp, Tom Fletcher and Rio Ferdinand, but it was so much fun.

"Most of the royal family were there looking flawless as usual.”