Hartlepool woman invited to Princess of Wales carol service at Westminster Abbey after receiving award
Georgia Hart, 26, was invited by the Princess of Wales to attend the Royal Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, in London, in December, for her dedication to helping disabled people across the town.
Georgia, a former Hartlepool Sixth Form College student, said: “It was a lovely surprise to find out I’d been put forward for this.
"Having never heard of the annual carol service, it was never something I aimed to do.”
Georgia is a community development worker at the Community Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP), in Hartlepool, which is a charity that aims to make life more accessible and inclusive for disabled people in Hartlepool.
She is also a media ambassador for Ataxia UK, which a national charity that funds research into finding treatments and cures for the disease as well as offering advice, information and support to those affected.
Speaking about the occasion, Georgia said: “The actual service was incredible.
"So much effort had gone into the whole thing and Westminster Abbey looked magical.
"It was strange to be sat amongst people that I’m so used to seeing on TV such as Emma Willis, Roman Kemp, Tom Fletcher and Rio Ferdinand, but it was so much fun.
"Most of the royal family were there looking flawless as usual.”
Georgia’s former physiotherapist, Beth Williamson, nominated her for the award and the Teesside Family Foundation funded her visit to London.