One Hartlepool barber is spending his tenth Christmas giving free haircuts to the homeless and people in need across the region.

Hassan Hawleri has been cutting hair for those in need on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last 10 years and is continuing his tradition on December 25 at The Salvation Army Swan Lodge Lifehouse, in Sunderland.

For Hassan, giving haircuts to those in need across the festive period is his way of giving back.

The owner of King Kutz, in York Road, has experienced homelessness himself and understands the importance a haircut can have.

Barber Hassan Hawleri, at his barber shop King Kutz, in York Road.

The dad of three said: “I used to give £5 or £10 to the homeless but then I was seeing what they were spending it on and I thought hair is much better than giving them money.”

Last year, Hassan gave free haircuts to 35 homeless people in Sunderland and in 2021, he took to the streets of Newcastle with nothing but a chair and a pair of scissors.

Speaking about his own homelessness, Hassan said: “I was trying to work and I was thinking I have to help those people who are suffering as well.”

He continued: “I am always doing this job.

Barber Hassan Hawleri busy at work in King Kutz.

"Some people do not have money for Christmas so I am not going to see my kids, I am not going to have Christmas dinner.

"I am going to those people who need help.”