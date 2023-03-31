Al Devon, who is also known as The Night Barber.

Al Devon, also known as the Night Barber, held a fundraising concert to raise awareness and funds for new and upcoming projects to help those suffering from extreme hardship, the prospect of homelessness and homelessness itself.

Around £800 was raised at the fundraising event which featured Four Colour Ghosts, Dossers, Rise To Rebellion, Joe Langley, JB Butterfield, Pink Lemonade and Al Devon himself.

Donations were also made to support non-funded community projects across the town aimed at those who are struggling and include employment and training, budgeting, music workshops and confidence building.

Four Colour Ghosts, who headlined the event.

Al said: “I get many messages from people with stories of hardship or tragedy and it’s nice to try and help where I can.”

So far, this money has been used to buy Easter eggs for children at Exmoor Grove Children’s Home, flowers for Natalie Sian Frankland to thank her for her community work as co-founder of Reloved Clothing and Wellness Walks with a Perspective, and a trolley full of toys for three grieving boys.

Al, who is planning on hosting more fundraisers in the future, said: “I would like to thank Orangebox Training Solutions for supporting the event as well as Mass Marquee and Sound Solutions, all of the fab bands and artists who played, the King Oswy Working Mens Club and everyone who came to support the event.”

Al is working on a number of projects behind the scenes which he hopes will benefit as many people as possible.