The Hartlepool presenter talked about many memorable moments from his three decades on air as part of the Radio Greats.

It traces the story of Goffy’s first day on air for the launch of Century Radio in 1994 which became a surprise success story.

The podcast also highlights his career at Metro Radio, TFM and BBC Radio Tees where he is soon set to complete 10 years with the station.

Goffy (left) with his Century Radio boss John Myers.

Goffy said: “I really enjoyed being part of the series and it was a great opportunity to highlight how the Century Radio brand was marketed and to remember some of the stories that listeners would not be aware of.

“People still stop and chat about the many wonderful presenters that were such a major part of the positive story.

"There was so much to talk about from the endless stories that have gone out on air and I hope people will gain something from the chat with Luke.”

Listeners can hear a Paul Gascoigne memorable moment, a chat with England manager Gareth Southgate while Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer traces Goffy’s career and talks about his charity work away from the radio.

Podcast host Luke Davies said: “Radio Greats has been a fabulous series to both produce and present. The big success of Century Radio and Goffy’s part in it across his ten years there proved to be a truly uplifting story.”

