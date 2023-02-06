News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Six half marathons in six days - and a 5k to finish! Look at this Hartlepool man's mega fundraiser

A Hartlepool man is planning six half marathons in six days – and then he’s doing a 5k fun run when he finishes.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 4:43pm

Anthony Wheeler is determined to raise money for town charity Miles for Men and he is planning to do it in real style.

He will run 13.1 miles each day from Monday to Saturday in the lead-up to the 2023 Miles for Men fun run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And then he is tackling the 5k Miles for Men fun run, which will be held on a date still to be fixed in July this year, to hopefully raise £500 for the fight against cancer

Anthony Wheeler has started training for his latest fundraising challenge for Miles for Men.
Most Popular

Anthony has been a strong supporter of the charity and has run the Miles for Men annual race six times. He has also been involved in two charity boxing matches for the cause.

‘I will keep myself motivated by everyone who is struggling with cancer’

He told the Hartlepool Mail he was supporting the town cause as ‘I have lost family and friends who died of cancer’.

Anthony, 41, has been inspired by the heroics of rugby player Kevin Sinfield who raised millions of pounds by running for charity and using his friend Rob Burrow – who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 – as inspiration.

Anthony Wheeler who has already started training this week for his Miles for Men fundraising mission.

Anthony will therefore think of people affected by cancer to keep pushing on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It gets a lot harder as I get older and there seems to be an extra 30 seconds to each mile that I am running but I will keep myself motivated by everyone who is struggling with cancer’.

‘My pain is nothing compared to the pain they are going through’

"If I am in pain, I will think to myself ‘it’s nothing compared to what they are going through’.

Anthony pictured after one of his first training runs for this year's challenge.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
When Hart finally got its bypass - and 8 other stories from 43 years ago

Anthony has already started training this week and is tackling runs of either 5k or 10k every day.

He is no stranger to charity runs.

A star dressed as Santa

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Runners cross the finish line of the 2019 Miles for Men race.

In 2020, he did 300 miles of running that December including the last ten miles on Seaton sea front dressed as Santa Claus.

A year later, he planned another mission.

He aimed to run 100 kilometres in one day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now he has started training for his latest challenge and people can support Anthony by searching for “Anthony's fundraiser for MILES FOR MEN” on Facebook.

The first ever Miles for Men run in 2012.
Anthony WheelerRob BurrowHartlepoolKevin Sinfield