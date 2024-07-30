Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved bird visitor has left Hartlepool early following a number attacks by predators.

The legally-protected little terns have taken flight from their nesting site on the beach in Seaton Carew early following a number of disturbances by foxes.

Little terns are the smallest of the five species of terns that breed in the UK and lay their eggs in shallow scrapes in the sand.

These nests are difficult to spot, putting them at risk of disturbance and damage.

In previous years, night shift wardens have been able to deter foxes and other predators but sadly this year, they were not able to.

Derek Wood, a warden for the Seaton Carew project, said: "This year, our normal lines of defence proved to be ineffective against one particular fox which did breach the fence on a number of occasions, although thankfully at a stage when the majority of birds were fledging or had at least reached a stage whereby they could escape predation.

"It was however, the general disturbance caused by the fox which triggered the early departure of Little Terns and their fledglings from the immediate location.

"The population that did remain, subsequently came under the attention of a Kestrel which obviously had its own family to feed, causing further disturbance and early departure of the Little Terns.… and of course some distress to our volunteers.

In mid-August, Durham Wildlife Trust volunteers and Hartlepool Borough Council will work together to remove and store the fencing ready for the Little Terns to hopefully return in 2025.

"Such is nature.”

In the years since the perimeter fence was introduced at the site in 2022, Seaton Carew's fledgling count has grown from 89 to 140 – a record number for the town.

Derek added: “Given the success of this year, we are hopeful that the disturbances they have experienced will not deter them from returning once again in 2025 the wardens and volunteers will be ready and waiting.”

He added: “Whilst we will celebrate the success of the Little Terns and the Ringed Plovers, that is followed by our acknowledgement of the support, appreciation and encouragement of the community and visitors to the site.”