Hartlepool beach wheelchairs help the elderly relive childhood memories
Iris Harker, 96, Molly Grey, 95, and Bernie Bell, 86, from Queens Meadow Care Home, in Stockton Road, recalled their childhood memories as they took a stroll along the beach using Hartlepool’s beach wheelchairs.
Iris said: “I remember coming down to the sands to collect coal for my mam so that she could put it on the fire at home. The sea coal was free you see.”
The group also enjoyed coffee and scones on the promenade.
Shauna Whelan, care home activities co-ordinator, said: “Bernie was talking about paddling in the sea when he was younger. The beach wheelchairs gave us the opportunity to take residents right into the water if they wanted to.”
She added: “It was an amazing experience for the residents to be able to see our amazing coast again.”
The wheelchairs can be booked via 0300 9994444.