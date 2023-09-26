News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Hartlepool beach wheelchairs help the elderly relive childhood memories

Memories came flooding back to a number of elderly care home residents as they took a stroll along the beach at Seaton Carew.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Iris Harker, 96, Molly Grey, 95, and Bernie Bell, 86, from Queens Meadow Care Home, in Stockton Road, recalled their childhood memories as they took a stroll along the beach using Hartlepool’s beach wheelchairs.

Iris said: “I remember coming down to the sands to collect coal for my mam so that she could put it on the fire at home. The sea coal was free you see.”

The group also enjoyed coffee and scones on the promenade.

From left, Iris Harker, 96, Sophie Iddison, activities coordinator, Bernie Bell, 86, and Molly Grey, 95, at Seaton Carew.From left, Iris Harker, 96, Sophie Iddison, activities coordinator, Bernie Bell, 86, and Molly Grey, 95, at Seaton Carew.
From left, Iris Harker, 96, Sophie Iddison, activities coordinator, Bernie Bell, 86, and Molly Grey, 95, at Seaton Carew.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shauna Whelan, care home activities co-ordinator, said: “Bernie was talking about paddling in the sea when he was younger. The beach wheelchairs gave us the opportunity to take residents right into the water if they wanted to.”

She added: “It was an amazing experience for the residents to be able to see our amazing coast again.”

The wheelchairs can be booked via 0300 9994444.

Related topics:MemoriesHartlepoolSeaton Carew