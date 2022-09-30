Steve Wright hosts his final Steve Wright in the Afternoon show on BBC Radio 2 after 24 years on Friday afternoon (September 30).

BBC Radio Tees presenter Goffy praised Wright’s longevity and fondly remembered when he visited the programme a number of years ago with Gazza.

Goffy said: “Steve Wright is one of the greatest radio presenters of his generation.

Steve Wright with Paul 'Goffy' Gough (centre) and Paul Gascoigne.

“I remember when I was first getting the bug for being on the radio, Steve Wright was the real must listen – he still is.

"When he joined BBC Radio 2 he very much reinvented his style and his show became a blend of big name guests, showbiz and lifestyle features.

“During my 30 years of working in radio it is amazing how many have been inspired by listening to him.”

Through his company Goffy Media, based in Hartlepool, he visited Steve’s Radio 2 show in 2005 with Gazza while travelling the UK in promoting Paul Gascoigne’s book Gazza My Story.

Goffy added: “I remember when myself and Gazza looked at the itinerary for the week on tour and Gazza was really buzzing about guesting on Steve’s show – there was many big name visits that week but Gazza made a real fuss for photos with Steve Wright.

“I feel like I am one of the very lucky ones to be in the studio and got to see that Steve was a great bloke – so warm and welcoming.

“His fans will miss him massively as he has been a constant in an ever changing world that has seen us share major life issues together recently.

"The bond and heritage he has built with listeners in the afternoons since he started in 1999 will leave many feeling like they have lost a good reliable friend – only the very best radio presenters have that kind of hold on their listeners.”