Plans have been approved for a grade II listed seafront hotel's restaurant to be separated from the accommodation and run as an independent business.

The proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year for The Marine Hotel in Seaton Carew.

The application gives permission for the hotel’s existing restaurant, located at 5 The Front, to be separated from the main hotel premises to allow it to form a business unit to be run by an independent eatery.

Submitted by Mr and Mrs Dexter from the hotel, the proposals feature minor rear external alterations and new internal dividing walls being put in place, along with a 1.8 metre timber fence around the patio area of the restaurant.

Marine Hotel, Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

A report from council planning officers confirmed the application has been approved, ruling it “would not create any great harm” to the Seaton Conservation Area where it is located or the grade II listed hotel building.

They added it would not have “any unacceptable impacts” upon the amenity of nearby residents or visitors.

A planning statement from Wardman Brown noted the hotel owners “have found the space has become under used and can see the benefit in re-establishing it as a separate business unit”.

It added they have already been approached by a local business wishing to expand into Seaton Carew.

Planning documents note The Marine Hotel was built in the early 1900s and was named a grade II listed structure in 1985.

Four years later the neighbouring 5 The Front, which is not a listed building, was purchased and later became part of the hotel via a doorway on the ground floor.