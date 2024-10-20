Hartlepool Borough Council says demolition of fire-hit Odeon building is 'progressing well'
Hartlepool Borough Council, which has liaised with the owners over the demolition, says work is progressing well and will continue this week.
The building at the junction of Raby Road and York Road was left structurally unsafe after a large blaze two weeks ago.
Work to pull it down started on Wednesday, October 16, and a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Road closures around the former listed building will remain in place as heavy machinery continues to reduce it to rubble.
The council said: “A number of residents were previously staying in alternative accommodation following the fire but we are pleased to be able to confirm that they have now been able to return back to their properties.
“Whilst demolition works continue, road closures will remain in place in Raby Road, and the end of Young Street and Dent Street.”
Traffic diversions remain in place.
