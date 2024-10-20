Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Demolition of Hartlepool’s former Odeon cinema will continue this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council, which has liaised with the owners over the demolition, says work is progressing well and will continue this week.

The building at the junction of Raby Road and York Road was left structurally unsafe after a large blaze two weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to pull it down started on Wednesday, October 16, and a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The Odeon as it looked on Friday, October 18, during a pause in the demolition.

Road closures around the former listed building will remain in place as heavy machinery continues to reduce it to rubble.

The council said: “A number of residents were previously staying in alternative accommodation following the fire but we are pleased to be able to confirm that they have now been able to return back to their properties.

“Whilst demolition works continue, road closures will remain in place in Raby Road, and the end of Young Street and Dent Street.”

Traffic diversions remain in place.