Hartlepool Borough Council to install double yellow lines outside Grayfields Sports Pavilion following parking complaints
Alan Reed, of Ashley Gardens, has been lobbying for action over inconsiderate parking which has been taking place outside Grayfields Sports Pavilion on weekends.
Speaking earlier this year, he explained players from visiting teams were parking on the pavement in Jesmond Gardens outside of the venue, instead of using dedicated car parking facilities.
Mr Reed, 66, said the issue has not improved and he still frequently sees the “dangerous” parking which leaves people with mobility scooters, crutches and pushchairs unable to safely get by using the paths.
He added: “It’s whenever there are matches on. Kids, elderly people, they just can’t get past or cross safely, it’s dangerous.
“What I don’t want is for the council to turn around when somebody has been hurt and say we’re going to do something about it, I’d rather it happened before they got hurt.”
Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have now revealed they will “shortly be converting the single yellow lines in Jesmond Gardens to double yellow lines” following a consultation, which indicates parking is not permitted at any time.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee, noted parking enforcement officers have also been carrying “regular patrols” in the area following concerns from residents.
She added since January this year 43 penalty charge notices have been issued “in respect of vehicles illegally parked in Jesmond Gardens”.
Cllr Oliver continued: “First and foremost we would ask drivers to take responsibility for their actions and park considerately.
“We would also look to the sports clubs which use Grayfields to help by encouraging their members to do this.
“As a result of subsequent consultation with residents, we will shortly be converting the single yellow lines in Jesmond Gardens to double yellow lines, which should address most of the residents’ concerns.
“Our parking enforcement officers will continue to patrol the area and issue penalty charge notices in respect of vehicles which are illegally parked.”
Mr Reed previously outlined how he had witnessed an ambulance that “couldn’t get past” due to parked cars.
The retired chemical industry worker also noted inconsiderate parking has persisted around junctions with Chatham Road and Challoner Road, impeding pedestrian “build outs” recently installed to make crossing safer.
